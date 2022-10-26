Answering all the burning questions. After announcing her pregnancy, Sophia Grace Brownlee candidly addressed concerns about her age.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” Brownlee, 19, said in an interview with E! News on Tuesday, October 25. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

The England native noted she wasn’t paying any attention to what strangers think about her life. “I just feel it’s about the person themselves,” she added. “And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

According to Brownlee, the support for her pregnancy has outweighed the criticism.

“I’ve seen so many supportive comments about how ‘You’re young, but I had a baby at this age’ and it was so lovely. It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident,” she said. “At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed. And you think about like, ‘How am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?’ It’s kind of scary.”

The child star continued: “It’s a human [response] but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby. My family and friends are so supportive. I’m sure that [they] will help so much. So, I feel really confident about it now.”

Earlier this month, the YouTube personality announced that she is expecting her first child.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” Brownlee explained in a video on Saturday, October 22. “So, I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is that I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe. I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

Brownlee, who previously rose to stardom for her viral rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” with cousin Rosie McClelland, gushed about getting ready for the next chapter of her life.

“At the start of the pregnancy, I felt very sick for a long time,” she detailed. “It still comes back sometimes now … and it literally ruins your whole day. I don’t know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me! But, thankfully it’s going away a little bit, but also, I’m thankful for feeling sick because it means that my hormones are quite strong and that the pregnancy is good.”

McClelland, 16, for her part, took to social media to send her well-wishes, writing via Instagram, “Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet 😂 love you so much.”