Mama-to-be! Former The Ellen DeGeneres Show child correspondent Sophia Grace Brownlee is pregnant with her first child.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” the England native, 19, explained in a Saturday, October 22, YouTube video, while sitting beside an array of blue and pink balloons. “So, I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is that I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

She added: “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

Sophia Grace, who did not confirm with whom she is expecting her little one, rose to fame when she was 8 years old. At the time, the “Why U Mad?” singer and cousin Rosie McClelland, now 16, went viral for their rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” Ellen DeGeneres ultimately invited the two little girls onto her eponymous talk show in October 2011 to perform their version live. Sophia Grace and Rosie soon gained worldwide recognition thanks to their larger-than-life personalities, tiaras and fluffy tutus.

“As a child, I always used to dress up, like play dress up, so did me and Rosie,” Sophia Grace told DeGeneres, 64, during a May appearance on the talk show to celebrate Ellen‘s final season, in which she recalled Rosie’s mom, Danielle McClelland, filming the girls’ impromptu performance one day. “And then everything else happened.”

Since growing up in the spotlight, the two cousins have continued to pursue their musical ambitions.

“I’m focusing on my music at the moment,” Sophia Grace said during her final appearance “I actually have a new single that’s just come out called ‘Little Things,’ and the music video’s also just come out.”

The YouTube personality is also looking forward to motherhood, noting in her Saturday video that she already knows the sex but is not ready to share it just yet.

“At the start of the pregnancy, I felt very sick for a long time,” she explained. “It still comes back sometimes now … and it literally ruins your whole day. I don’t know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me! But, thankfully it’s going away a little bit, but also, I’m thankful for feeling sick because it means that my hormones are quite strong and that the pregnancy is good.”