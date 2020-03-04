Under the weather. Kailyn Lowry is battling pregnancy symptoms while awaiting her fourth child.

“Did anyone else have morning sickness into [the] second trimester?” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on Wednesday, March 4. “I literally throw up almost every other day still.”

The reality star announced last month that she is pregnant with her and Chris Lopez’s second child together. She previously welcomed their now-2-year-old son, Lux, in 2017. The little one joined Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, who Lowry shares with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the A Letter of Love author captioned her February Instagram reveal. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

That same month, the Pennsylvania native revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she has another baby boy on the way. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she told Us in February. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

The Pothead Haircare creator has been suffering from other symptoms on top of her morning sickness. “I had this with Lux & I have it again this time around,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost wrote on her Instagram Story last month of her subchorionic hematomas, which are characterized by painless bleeding in the first trimester.

Lowry went on to tweet that she is getting “progesterone shots every week.”

While the MTV personality currently has “no contact” with Lopez, she is “prepared to raise another baby on [her] own.” Lowry told Us exclusively in February: “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. … We are all so excited to welcome [another one] into our family.”