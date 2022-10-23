Sticking together. Rosie McClelland reacted to news her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee is pregnant with her first child.

“Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling!” McClelland, 16, captioned a photo of herself hugging Brownlee, 19, via his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22, after her cousin announced the news in a YouTube video.

The “Safe In Your Love” singer continued, “So excited for this next chapter, here for you will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet 😂 love you so much.”

Her cousin reposted the supportive snap, adding, “love you” with an infinity symbol.

Brownlee and McClelland found fame as children at ages 8 and 5, respectively, after going viral on YouTube for singing their rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show invited the little girls to be child correspondents in 2011, bringing their tiaras and tutus to various red carpets.

Though she found fame as a small child, Brownlee reminded fans that she’s an adult in her pregnancy announcement.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” the England native explained in a Saturday video while sitting before blue and pink balloons. “So, I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is that I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.”

She added: “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

The “Little Things” singer is due in early 2023. Brownlee did not identify the father.

The video quickly made headlines and was trending in the Top 10 videos on YouTube. On Saturday evening, the former child star took to Instagram to thank viewers for their positive responses.

“Just wanted to say a huge Thankyou [sic] to all of you for all of your love and support on my recent video,” Brownlee wrote via Instagram on Saturday night. “I am ver thankful for all of your lovely comments and I make sure to look at every one even if I don’t reply to them.”

Since their days as viral sensations, Brownlee and McClellan have continued to perform, releasing several solo singles as teenagers. They reunited with Ellen Degeneres in May before the series finale of her talk show.