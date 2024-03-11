Madison LeCroy is subtly shutting down pregnancy rumors.

“So ready for our future together 🤍,” the Southern Charm star, 33, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, March 9, in which she’s kissing her husband, Brett Randle.

Fans were quick to comment speculating that LeCroy was sharing a pregnancy announcement with followers. However, she shut down the possibility with some telling “likes” in her comments section.

“Can yall stop with the baby comments? what if they are trying and your comments aren’t helpful. or if they’re not trying and it’s just annoying?! let this girl be,” one social media user wrote. LeCroy “liked” the comment, before responding, “Thank you!”

LeCroy also cosigned a second fan comment.

“Holy God, she just went in a cold plunge. She’s happy with her man end of story, they will let you know when they are pregnant,” another message that the Bravo star “liked” read. “She just said she’s not pregnant. Let’s Stop forcing pregnancy, marriage, and other social norms on women.❤”

LeCroy already shares son Hudson, 10, with ex-husband Josh Hughes. She moved on with Randle in 2021, and the couple were engaged by October of that year. LeCroy and Randle tied the knot in November 2022.

The possibility of getting pregnant was a discussion for LeCroy and her husband during Southern Charm season 9, which aired in November 2023.

“We’re talking about having a baby,” LeCroy told costar Venita Aspen. “This time I want it to be planned and take our time. We literally fall asleep holding hands at night. I don’t even tell people s—t like that.”

Months prior, LeCroy even told Us Weekly exclusively what would be different about her birthing experience when she one day welcomes baby No. 2.

“They’re not going to give me the option to have [a natural birth],” she shared in September 2023, confirming that she suffered a pelvic fracture while giving birth to Hudson. “So we’re going to schedule it. With a tummy tuck on the side. Thank you!”

During Southern Charm season 9, fans watched as LeCroy visited the doctor to discuss the possibility of giving birth a second time.

“Honestly, the look on my face [in the clip] where my eyes are like, ‘What?’ [says it all],” she said, confessing that she’s still afraid. “Yes, I am still nervous. That’s something that I would just have to wing it and just pray for the best.”

Despite any fear she might have, another baby is definitely top of mind for her and Randle.

“The more money I can make, the bigger the family will grow,” LeCroy gushed. “And I’m excited about that.”