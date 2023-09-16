Madison LeCroy wants to schedule a C-section — and get a mommy makeover at the same time — following her future pregnancy.

“They’re not going to give me the option to have [a natural birth],” Madison, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly this month after confirming she suffered a pelvic fracture during her first pregnancy.

The Southern Charm star explained, “So we’re going to schedule it,” adding with a laugh, “With a tummy tuck on the side. Thank you!”

Madison shares 10-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes. Since getting remarried to Brett Randle in November 2022, Madison told Us that expanding her family is something on her mind.

“The more money I can make, the bigger the family will grow,” Madison said while promoting season 9 of the Bravo series. “And I’m excited about that.”

The desire to be a mother of two, however, hasn’t outweighed her fears of giving birth. During the season 9 Southern Charm trailer, which dropped last month, Madison briefly touched upon her past birthing scare while visiting her doctor to talk about pregnancy plans.

“Honestly, the look on my face [in the clip] where my eyes are like, ‘What?’ [says it all],” Madison confessed to Us, describing the on-camera moment. “Yes, I am still nervous. That’s something that I would just have to wing it and just pray for the best.”

The hairstylist recalled her “awful” birthing story to Us, revealing that she had “a BabyBjörn and a walker” for the first three months of motherhood. (A BabyBjörn is a bouncer or carrier for babies, while the walker was for Madison’s pelvic recovery.)

“It was totally worth it,” Madison gushed, noting that the tough birth “might be another reason” she is “so obsessed with Hudson.” She joked, “I’m like, ‘Do you know how much it took to get you here?’”

While babies are often on her brain, Madison is currently reveling in her first year of marriage with Brett, who made his Southern Charm debut on the Thursday, September 14, premiere.

“I’m coming up on one year of marriage. That’s insane,” Madison told Us, sharing that the couple haven’t really had any bumps during year one. “I’m like, ‘How are you this perfect?’ So far, so good.”

The couple also made it through their first season of filming the Bravo reality series together — despite Madison being warned to keep Brett off camera. “I needed the viewers to be able to see that side of me that everyone is missing,” she said as her reason for bringing her spouse on board.

Madison joked: “I do have a kind side and I do have a family, so I’m really happy that y’all get to see that.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi