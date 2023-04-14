A concerned mother. Tamra Judge shared an emotional video after her daughter Sophia’s school went into lockdown because of a possible shooter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, posted screenshots of the 17-year-old’s texts via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 13. “We’re having a shelter in place not a drill,” the teen wrote. “We’re being locked in the classes with the lights off. … I’m in a classroom. We’re hiding right now. Just heard police sirens.”

The Bravo personality described the message as “the text no parent wants to get” before sharing an emotional video about the situation. “You get the text, and you’re so helpless,” Judge said while holding back tears. “There’s nothing you can do in this f–king world. I’m so sick of it. I’m so sick of what’s going on. My daughter now doesn’t want to go back to school. It’s her senior year. This has got to stop. It’s got to stop.”

The California native noted that everyone at the school is safe, but the students and teachers likely won’t forget what happened for a long time. “They caught the guy,” Judge said. “The kids are traumatized, the teachers are traumatized.”

Judge went on to say that the students were “laying on the floor” in fear after blocking the classroom door with bookcases. “One teacher handed out hammers, another one had a fire extinguisher ready to go after somebody,” the reality star said. “Kids were crying, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

KTLA reported on Thursday that San Juan Hills High School was placed on lockdown that morning after a man walked on campus and told security he had a weapon. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, officials searched the man and discovered that the weapon was a pocket knife. Authorities took the unidentified man into custody and he was arrested for trespassing.

Judge shares Sophia, daughter Sidney, 24, and son Spencer, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney, whom she divorced in 2011. She also shares son Ryan, 27, with first husband Darren Vieth.

The Ultimate Girls Trip alum is one of several celebrity parents to speak out in the wake of several mass shootings in the U.S., including the March 27 school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that left three students and three teachers dead.

“A lot of you are messaging and it’s not my kids’ school, but it’s only two miles up the road,” Jessie James Decker said in an Instagram video after the Nashville incident. “It’s in our town. It’s in our community. It is just awful. I’m just heartbroken for these families.”

The Kittenish founder, 35 — who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, with husband Eric Decker — couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke to her followers. “Please pray so hard for these families and this community. This just should not be happening,” she continued. “I went and picked up the kids immediately and they’re home safe. This just … what is happening in the world?”

Fellow Nashville residents Jana Kramer and Kristin Cavallari also spoke out after the shooting, while Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped students evacuate.

The Masked Singer alum and the musician, both 46, were on their way to their children’s nearby school when they saw a group of kids leaving The Covenant School. “We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods and were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” the Drive Me Crazy actress said, holding back tears. “We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart concluded: “I don’t know what to say anymore. Enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families.” In her caption, she added, “Prayers today, Action tomorrow.”