Jessie James Decker broke down into tears after confirming her children are safe following a Nashville school shooting nearby that killed six people on Monday, March 27.

“A lot of you are messaging and it’s not my kids’ school, but it’s only two miles up the road,” Decker, 34, said in an Instagram Story video on Monday. “It’s in our town. It’s in our community. It is just awful. I’m just heartbroken for these families.”

The Kittenish founder — who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, with husband Eric Decker — couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke to her followers about the heartbreak that she and the whole Tennessee community were feeling.

“Please pray so hard for these families and this community. This just should not be happening,” she said, explaining, “I went and picked up the kids immediately and they’re home safe. This just … what is happening in the world?”

The “Boys in the Summer” songstress implored her fans to “please pray for these babies, these families” before concluding her message.

News broke on Monday that a heavily armed woman entered the Covenant School in Nashville and opened fire. The 28-year-old assailant killed three children and three staff members before she was fatally shot by members of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence,” President Joe Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident. “It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren’t turned into prisons.”

The public outcry to ban assault rifles following the latest U.S. school shooting was immense. Many country music stars clapped back at the relaxed gun laws not only in Tennessee but throughout the country.

“As a mother, I’m pissed the f—k off,” Mickey Guyton wrote via Twitter on Monday. “Shame on every single politician OK with doing nothing as children are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.”

Carly Pearce shared her own message via social media, writing, “Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating 💔.”

Jessie, meanwhile, was one of many Nashville residents who updated their fans about their children’s safety on Monday. Kristin Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, told her followers via her Instagram Story that her little ones were safe at home.

“We luckily weren’t affected by this morning’s shooting. But my heart breaks for everyone who was,” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, wrote at the time. “This is a scary world we’re living in and something needs to give.”

Jana Kramer, for her part, confirmed that her daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin, are “OK” after the traumatic morning. “My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now,” the 39-year-old actress added via her Instagram Story.