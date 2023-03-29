A heartbreaking story. Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she and husband Mark Wilkerson were in the area after the recent Nashville school shooting and helped a group of kindergarteners evacuate to safety.

“My kids go to school right next to the school where there was a shooting today,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 46, said in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, March 28. “We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”

In her caption, the New York native explained that she filmed the video on Monday, March 27, shortly after the shooting, but she felt it was “too raw” to post it immediately.

“Luckily we are all OK,” Hart continued, explaining that she and Wilkerson, also 46, were on their way to their own children’s school for parent-teacher conferences. The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, share sons Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

“We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods and were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” the Drive Me Crazy actress said, holding back tears. “We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart concluded: “I don’t know what to say anymore. Enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families.” In her caption, she added, “Prayers today, Action tomorrow.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is one of many Nashville-based celebrities to speak out about the school shooting, which took place on Monday at The Covenant School. The shooter killed three adults and three 9-year-old students before authorities shot and killed the perpetrator at the scene.

After the incident, several celebs moms took to social media to share their thoughts on the shooting. “Jolie and Jace are okay,” Jana Kramer, who lives in the area, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, referring to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now,” the country singer, 39, continued. “Why. Why. Why. I just will never understand. Please pray.”

Fellow Nashville resident Kristin Cavallari — who shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7, with ex Jay Cutler — also lamented the tragic event via her Instagram Story. “Wanting to hug my babies a little bit tighter,” the Uncommon James founder, 36, wrote on Monday. “We luckily weren’t affected by this morning’s shooting. But my heart breaks for everyone who was. This is a scary world we’re living in and something needs to give.”