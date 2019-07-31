



Over it! Two months after her son’s birth, Tamron Hall isn’t here for criticism as a working mom.

When an Instagram user told the Tamron Hall Show host, 48, that her “poor baby must miss” her, Hall clapped back with a lengthy post on Tuesday, July 30.

The former Today cohost added, “Oh and don’t call this a ‘rant’ from Tamron. It’s a reply and one I would say face to face.”

The Possession Obsession author went on to post a picture of her 2-month-old making a funny face in her arms. “Baby Moses: What I miss?” she captioned the mother-son pic. “Love and hugs to all moms, ‘other’ moms, step moms, ‘play’ Moms (I get to take you home after we play), those still trying to be moms and those who say I don’t want to be a mom.”

In March, the Texas native announced that she and her husband, Steve Greener, were expecting their first child together. In her reveal video on Instagram, the then-pregnant star danced to “Baby Shark” while cradling her baby bump.

The following month, Moses arrived. “I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my @sonshine,” Hall wrote on social media at the time. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

The former NBC news anchor and Greener, who works in music management, married in 2018, a source previously told Us.

