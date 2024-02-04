Taylor Swift’s dad Scott Swift may be one of his daughter’s biggest supporters, and he’s seemingly warming up to the idea of becoming a Kansas City Chiefs fan, too.

When asked by paparazzi whether he was a fan of the Chiefs before Taylor, 34, began dating the team’s tight end, Scott, 71, played coy with his reply.

“I’m a football fan — of all teams,” Scott said on Friday, February 2, per Page Six, before adding that Chiefs coach Andy Reid used to be a part of the Eagles. (Before Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce, Scott and the Swift family were devoted Philadelphia Eagles fans.)

Scott was also spotted at the airport days prior by a Swiftie, who took to TikTok to share a clip of their sweet interaction. When Scott opened up his suitcase in the video, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that he had packed a Chiefs lanyard.

“There’s my Chiefs thing,” he’s heard saying in the clip as he hands the fan a handful of guitar picks featuring Taylor’s Midnights album cover.

The lanyard appears to be the same one he sported while standing with Kelce, 34, at the Eras Tour in November 2023. After Scott’s subtle support went viral, Kelce later joked on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he’s convincing the Swifties “one by one” to join the Chiefs Kingdom.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis said during a November 2023 episode, while Jason, 36, who’s a center on the Eagles, wasn’t happy to see Scott wearing Chiefs merch.

“What are we doing?” he joked. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis laughed, replying, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

Travis alleged that Scott is “a huge football guy” and played the sport in college. “I think he was a linebacker turned center,” Travis said. “He’s a tall guy.” Jason noted that he hoped to “talk some center shop” with Scott.

In December 2023, Taylor brought her dad to cheer on Travis as the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts — and he sported Chiefs clothing. While on the stadium’s jumbotron, Taylor blew a kiss at the camera as her dad proudly pointed to his Chiefs sweater.