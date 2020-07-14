Back to the beginning. Teddi Mellencamp reflected on the moment she found out that her and Edwin Arroyave’s 4-month-old daughter, Dove, needs neurosurgery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, was originally told at her baby girl’s 2-month checkup that the little one might have torticollis, she revealed on the Monday, July 13, episode of her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast. This condition can be treated with helmet therapy, but when the reality star went to a neurosurgeon “immediately after … for a routine check,” Dove was given a CT scan.

“Getting a CT scan for a baby is already a ‘thing,’ because you have to put their head in this little space and they’re nervous, and my mind is racing a mile a minute,” the Indiana native recalled. “And then I was waiting for the results and all of a sudden I had all this worry and panic. Then that night, they called and said that she has something called lambdoid craniosynostosis, and she’s gonna need neurosurgery.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter shared this diagnosis on July 6, describing lambdoid craniosynostosis as “a very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis, [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth.” Dove’s surgery is scheduled for July 30.

“It’s two days in the NICU after the surgery and then it’s four to five days in the hospital and there’s just so many unknowns,” Teddi explained on Monday. “They’re saying her face is gonna be really swollen after the surgery and she’s not gonna know what happened. So it’s definitely one of those trying times, where you’re just one foot in front of the other.”

Arroyave, 43, has been “such a fixer” and a “positive force” during this experience, but the Bravo personality asked him to “let [her] crumble for a second” when she first shared Dove’s diagnosis.

“We both have our faith and we know that it’s gonna be OK, but it’s a struggle right now,” Teddi said.

She and the Skyline Security Management CEO welcomed their baby girl in February. She joined older siblings Isabella, 11, Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5.