Talk about awkward! Kailyn Lowry revealed that her children have accidentally witnessed her having sex.

On the Tuesday, November 17, episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Lowry and her cohost, Vee Rivera, had a candid discussion about getting intimate as parents. The mother of four said that she has “definitely been walked in on” while getting down and dirty.

“I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast. I think I’m more scarred [than them] though,” the Teen Mom 2 star explained. “Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f-ck, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

Rivera, who is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, then asked how the reality star would feel if her and Jo’s son Isaac, 10, walked in on the married pair having sex and had questions about what happened. Lowry said that she “wouldn’t be mad,” noting that it is a normal part of daily life.

“It’s f–king life, and that’s the thing,” the MTV star said. “I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I’m scared someone’s going to call CPS, you know? But it’s really part of f–king life.”

Lowry continued, “People have kids and they still want to have sex. We’re all human, right? Of course, I wouldn’t be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he’s not traumatized.’”

In addition to Isaac, Lowry shares son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and son Lux, 3, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She also welcomed her fourth son, 3-month-old Creed, with Lopez, 26, in July.

Lowry has been vocal about her sex life in the past. In early October, she opened up about the challenges of being intimate after giving birth to her fourth child.

“It’s been a long time for me … just having sex in general,” she said at the time on her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “So, like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe … I get to have a quickie. One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me.”

The Pennsylvania native recently said she wanted to have an “open dialogue” with her sons about sexual intimacy. “Don’t be afraid to ask me questions. I would rather talk about it and him know what’s what and be protected,” she said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast late last month. “Kids are going to do what they are going to do. What is he going to do, sneak out of the house or lie to me?”