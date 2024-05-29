Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, welcomed their second baby together on Tuesday, May 28.

“Sissy is here! 💕 Our sweet sister girl arrived last night & we are all head over heels in love 🥰,” Marroquin, 31, and Comeau captioned a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, May 29.

The couple shared a variety of Polaroid pictures from their daughter’s birth, where they did skin-to-skin and introduced her to her big brothers. (Marroquin shares son Lincoln, 10, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and son Eli, 5, with Comeau.)

“Our daughter is here,” Marroquin wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a photo of him holding the newborn wrapped in a blanket.

The couple confirmed in December 2023 that they were expecting their second baby together, a girl. Marroquin and Comeau noted at the time that their little one was due the following summer.

“Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “Little sister coming this summer & we couldn’t be happier.”

In the announcement, Marroquin and Comeau hung an “It’s a Girl” ornament on their Christmas tree.

Marroquin was previously married to Lowry, now 32, welcoming son Lincoln in 2013. They split four years later before he moved on with Comeau. Marroquin and Comeau had briefly called it quits in 2020 before ultimately reconciling in 2023.

After Marroquin and Comeau split and called off their engagement, rumors swirled that he had an affair with Lowry. Marroquin, meanwhile, denied the claims, which sparked a falling-out with the 16 and Pregnant alum.

Since then, Lowry has tried to amicably coparent with Marroquin and her other exes. She also shares Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lux, 3, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez, and Rio, 12 months, and twins Verse and Valley, 4 months, with current boyfriend Elijah Scott.

“We’re coparenting. We’re trying to do the best we can,” Lowry exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I think all [my relationships with them are] a work in progress. We have really, really good periods of time and then we’ll hit a bump in the road. I think all of them are the same in that way.”

She continued at the time, “I think that a huge part of coparenting is really compromising and understanding the other parent’s point of view for the best interest of the child. Jo and I have been doing this for 11 years, and we’re still a work in progress.”