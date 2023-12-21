Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin is preparing to enter his “girl dad era” as he and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, gear up to welcome their second baby together.

“Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish,” the couple wrote in a joint pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Thursday, December 21. “Little sister coming this summer & we couldn’t be happier.”

Marroquin, 31, and Comeau hung a pink “It’s a Girl” ornament on their Christmas tree. Inside the frame was an ultrasound photo. They are also parents to 5-year-old son Eli, who was born in November 2018.

Marroquin shared Comeau’s post on his own Instagram Story, writing, “In my girl dad era! Let’s go.”

Marroquin and Comeau’s daughter will be their second baby together, his third. He first became a parent in November 2013, welcoming son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin and Lowry split in 2017 shortly before he moved on with Comeau. (Marroquin and Comeau split in 2020 but ultimately reconciled earlier this year.)

Once Marroquin and Comeau discovered they were expecting a baby, he “knew” it would be a little girl.

“We did the sneak peek, where you do the blood draw and we did that during Thanksgiving break when we were up in Maine … after Lauren did it, I said it out loud, I was like, ‘God, please give us a sign,’” Marroquin quipped in a Thursday Instagram Story video. “We get home [several days later] and I get the email where it says, ‘You’ll know by tomorrow.’”

The next day, Marroquin told Comeau that he bet the email with the sex reveal would come in right after church.

“So, we go to church and, I kid you not, this week’s service there were two lights [on and] it was blue, pink, blue. I look over at Lauren and I said, ‘Babe, that’s the sign that we literally asked for,’” he added. “I was like, ‘It’s a girl, I don’t even need the email.’ So, we get home [and] sure enough, we get the email that it’s ready, we look at the video and it’s a girl, so I knew it the whole time.”

Marroquin further pointed out that Eli also speculated that the baby is a girl, always addressing his forthcoming sibling with “she” pronouns.

Marroquin and Comeau’s daughter will be his eldest son Lincoln’s eighth sibling. Lowry, 31, is a mother of four other sons. She shares Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez and Rio, 12 months, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lowry and Scott are currently expecting a pair of twins.