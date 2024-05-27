Teyana Taylor credits daughters Junie, 8, and Rue, 3, for helping her stay in shape.

“Dancing with my kids is really what does it for me,” Taylor, 33, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They keep me so active and I love to dance.”

She shares Junie and Rue with estranged husband Iman Shumpert. (Taylor filed for divorce from her ex in January 2023 after seven years of marriage, and the duo announced their separation several months later in September 2023.)

In addition to staying active by chasing around her kiddos, the Coming 2 America actress also doesn’t hold to a restrictive diet. She told Us in December 2023 that she “loves food” and doesn’t “think too much” about calories.

After her May burlesque show in New York City, she told Interview magazine that she didn’t do a warm up before hitting the stage — but did make sure to eat. “No stretches, I ate pizza and prayed,” she said.

It seems Taylor wants to avoid getting hangry, even going so far as to bring her own food to the Met Gala.

“I think the only rule I be breaking is when I be bringing my own food,” she told Access Hollywood at the Met Gala earlier this month. “I just want to be honest. When I come to the Met with food, it’s because I be so overwhelmed and I be hungry. I’m like, ‘I got to hurry up.’ And I get out the sprinter [van] and I still ain’t eat, I’m like, ‘alright, let me dump it in the bag.'”

She revealed that she didn’t bring her own food this year, instead munching on chicken and French fries from Raising Cane’s before walking the red carpet in her red velvet corset gown with David Yurman jewelry.

Fast food chicken has been Taylor’s Met Gala meal of choice for at least three years in a row. “I was being greedy and I brought Chick-fil-A,” Taylor revealed during a November 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing last year’s fundraiser. She added that she snuck in some food from Popeyes for the 2022 event.

Despite satisfying her hunger, Taylor admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that she was worried she’d be “banned” from the event. “Honestly, Anna Wintour is a real one because I thought I was going to get banned the first year I did it, and then I got invited back and I was like, ‘Yeah, Anna! That’s my girl!’ I think [Anna] said, ‘Let her sneak her food in in peace.’”

Taylor clarified that she wasn’t sure the famous editor was aware of her snack situation, but after the dancer’s appearance at the 2024 event, it’s clear that Taylor is still on Wintour’s coveted Met Gala guest list.

For more on how celebs approach health and fitness, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.