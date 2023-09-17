Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split after seven years of marriage.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 17. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She continued: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Taylor noted that she only decided to share the breakup news to quiet the narratives that have gotten “a little out of hand.” She wrote, “It’s unfair to all parties involved.”

The basketball star, 33, has yet to address the separation news.

Taylor and Shumpert first crossed paths at a 2011 party, becoming close friends. They started dating in 2014, one year before getting engaged. Taylor and Shumpert welcomed their first daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Jr., in 2015 and tied the knot the following year. Their second child, daughter, Rue Rose, arrived in 2020.

Throughout their relationship, their individual careers continued to rise. When Shumpert joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30, Taylor was his No. 1 cheerleader.

“I’m too secure in my s–t to be worrying about that,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 when asked about his partnership with Daniella Karagach. “We have to do movies and TV shows, and I have a love interest and stuff like that — it’s just part of the job. We get our job done and we keep it pushing. And I think that’s the part that we love about each other the most because we do our job and we literally keep it pushing.”

She continued: “I honestly think that their chemistry is amazing. I think that Daniella is an amazing choreographer. I’m a dancer, so I appreciate what she do and then she kills it. I think that she takes him out of his comfort zone and I love that. … Like, you get to see him in a different space.”