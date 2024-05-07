Teyana Taylor made a statement at the Met Gala — and even her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, seemed to notice.

Taylor, 33, rocked a floral scarlet gown with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with gold jewelry and sandals. As Taylor walked the red carpet in New York City on Monday, May 6, Shumpert, 33, raised eyebrows by taking to social media to seemingly compliment his ex.

“Yeah you ate … but I ain’t tellin you that s—t,” Shumpert wrote via X shortly after Taylor was photographed on fashion’s biggest night.

In response, a social media user asked why Shumpert chose to “tell us” instead of the person who inspired the post. “Obviously so y’all can tell her….and I don’t have to…Are yall goofy or yall just fw me 😏,” Shumpert replied.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

The former couple don’t acknowledge each other publicly often amid their divorce proceedings. Taylor shocked people when he announced in September 2023 that she and Shumpert had been separated “for a while” but remained committed to coparenting their children. (Shumpert and Taylor share two daughters: Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.)

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

Taylor continued: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

News broke in November 2023 that Taylor had actually filed for divorce early that year. Taylor went on to request privacy as the pair figured out their next steps for their family.

Related: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s relationship was nothing but net prior to their 2023 separation. The Masked Singer season 7 champ and the professional basketball player first crossed paths at a 2011 party — though Taylor was not interested in a potential romance at the time. The duo’s friendship soon evolved into a romantic connection […]

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” she wrote in November 2023 Instagram Story statement. “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children [and] I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all.”

Shumpert, meanwhile, made headlines in December 2023 when he responded to Taylor’s claims that she felt endangered in their relationship before their split. He stated in court documents that Taylor cannot prove that he made her feel unsafe.

Taylor reportedly cited “cruel treatment” as her reason for the dissolution of the couple’s seven-year marriage. However, Shumpert denied the claims and noted that the reason for their breakup was an “irretrievable broken bond.” Shumpert also requested that the allegations be removed from Taylor’s motion.