Teyana Taylor reportedly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert earlier this year and made a series of allegations in the paperwork.

Taylor, 32, filed to dissolve her marriage to Shumpert, 33, in Georgia back in January, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 23.

Per the outlet, Taylor claimed in her motion that Shumpert is a jealous narcissist. She further alleged that their seven-year marriage broke down after Shumpert felt insecure about not being good enough for Taylor. She further claimed that she got annoyed when he was asked to step out of frame when the pair got their picture taken at red carpet events. Us Weekly has reached out to Shumpert for comment.

Taylor announced in September that the twosome, who wed in 2016, had been separated “for a while” but planned to coparent their two daughters. They share Iman Jr. “Junie,” 8, and Rue, 3.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” Taylor wrote via Instagram on September 17, shutting down cheating rumors. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She continued at the time: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Shumpert did not publicly address the breakup at the time.

While Taylor’s divorce filing accuses Shumpert of feeling insecurity over her rising career, she admittedly was his No. 1 cheerleader.

“I’m too secure in my s–t to be worrying about that,” she exclusively told Us in October 2021 when asked about Shumpert’s chemistry with Dancing With the Stars partner Daniella Karagach. “We have to do movies and TV shows, and I have a love interest and stuff like that — it’s just part of the job.”

She added: “We get our job done and we keep it pushing. And I think that’s the part that we love about each other the most because we do our job and we literally keep it pushing.”

Taylor, as a dancer herself, even noted that Shumpert’s stage chemistry with Karagach, 30, was “amazing” and enhanced their routines. Karagach, who is married to fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, and Shumpert ultimately won DWTS season 30.