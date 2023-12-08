Iman Shumpert has responded to estranged wife Teyana Taylor’s claims that she felt endangered in their relationship before filing for divorce.

Shumpert, 33, alleged in his response that Taylor, 32, cannot prove that he made her feel unsafe, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, December 7.

Taylor reportedly cited “cruel treatment” as her reason for the dissolution of the couple’s seven-year marriage. (In divorce law, cruel and inhuman treatment is defined as physical, verbal, sexual or emotional cruelty that is committed by the defendant against the plaintiff, which endangers their physical or mental well-being.)

Shumpert denied the claims, noting that the only reason for their divorce was an “irretrievable broken bond.” He requested that the allegations be removed from Taylor’s motion and also noted that he is not irresponsible with the pair’s two daughters: Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

Taylor announced in September that she and Shumpert had been separated “for a while” but remained committed to coparenting their children.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she wrote via Instagram on September 17. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

Taylor continued at the time: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

News broke last month that Taylor had actually filed for divorce in January. She claimed in her filing that Shumpert is a jealous narcissist and that he often felt insecure about not being good enough. (Us Weekly reached out to Shumpert for comment at the time.)

Taylor later requested privacy for the sake of the couple’s daughters as their divorce proceedings continue.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” she wrote in a November 25 Instagram Story statement. “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children [and] I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all.”