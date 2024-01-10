Teyana Taylor alleged that estranged husband Iman Shumpert has frequently been under the influence in front of their two daughters.

Taylor, 33, claimed in court documents obtained by TMZ that Shumpert, also 33, smokes marijuana when he is around their daughters, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3. Taylor also alleged that the former basketball star fails to properly care for and feed their kids despite living in their family home. Shumpert has not publicly addressed Taylor’s claims. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023 after seven years of marriage. They announced their separation several months later in September 2023.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” Taylor wrote via Instagram at the time, breaking her silence on the split. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to coparenting our 2 beautiful children.”

Related: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s relationship was nothing but net prior to their 2023 separation. The Masked Singer season 7 champ and the professional basketball player first crossed paths at a 2011 party — though Taylor was not interested in a potential romance at the time. The duo’s friendship soon evolved into a romantic connection […]

She continued at the time: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

The pair’s divorce turned messy as Taylor subsequently accused Shumpert of being a jealous narcissist in her filing, claiming that he is insecure about her career as a pop star and actress. She also accused him of “cruel treatment.” Shumpert denied all of her claims.

Shumpert filed a response to Taylor’s divorce motion in December 2023, noting that the only reason for the breakup was an “irretrievable broken bond.” At the time, he also requested Taylor’s allegations be removed from the record and stressed that he is not irresponsible with their kids.

As the pair’s divorce went on, Taylor requested privacy on behalf of Junie and Rue.

Related: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces Throughout their time in the spotlight, some A-listers — including Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Madonna and Tom Cruise, among others — have found themselves involved in pretty messy divorces. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in 2017, but their relationship drama continued on with a nasty court battle after they’ve both accused each other of verbal and […]

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” the singer wrote in an Instagram Story statement in November 2023. “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children [and] I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all.”

Taylor and Shumpert wed in 2016 after two years of dating. They went on to star in their own reality TV series, Teyana & Iman, about their relationship. The docuseries was canceled by VH1 after six episodes.