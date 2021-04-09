The Challenge’s Ashley Cain shared a heartbreaking update about his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia’s declining health.

In a 10-minute video, Cain, 30, explained that his daughter’s condition has gotten worse and that she only has “days to live.” Last week, two tumors were discovered on Azaylia’s brain, which are causing “too much pressure” in her brain and she can no longer continue her previous treatment because of it. Cain also confirmed that a spinal tap wasn’t an option because the procedure would “kill her.”

“At that point, obviously, our world came down,” the former footballer said in the Instagram video on Thursday, April 8. “They think she’s only got one, two days to live.”

The Ex on the Beach UK alum welcomed Azaylia with his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, in August 2020. Two months later, Cain revealed that the newborn was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” he captioned an Instagram video with his sleeping daughter as he whispered to her at the time. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia [sic] which has come with many complications. Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

In January, the little girl went through a stem cell procedure, which Cain called “the biggest day” of his life. Finding a match for the infant had not been an easy process.

“As she has an ethnic mix of Caribbean/Indian/White, it is much more difficult for her to find a match,” the former MTV personality explained in a November 2020 Instagram post. “That being said, ANYBODY no matter what race could be her genetic match! My little warrior has done all she can do up until this point and more, but now she needs our help.”

The following month, Azaylia’s leukemia returned. “Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness,” the Challenge alum captioned an Instagram video in February taken at the hospital. “However, it turned out like most days on this journey: a miracle blindsided by heartbreak! We got told a few days ago that Azaylia would be ringing the bell today and coming home with us as a family to resume treatment two days per week as an outpatient. However, 10 minutes before the moment we have been praying for over the last five months, we got urgently informed that Azaylia’s leukemia had returned.”

Cain added a photo of Azaylia having her last bath in the hospital before going home on Friday, April 9. “Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours [sic] in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine… She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort,” he captioned the Instagram post.

He continued by reflecting on his time with his daughter, writing, “This is a testament of this little girls strength and the fight she has possessed all of the way through. She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she’s earned the love and respect of many on the way.”

He continued: “The truth is though, I hope and pray that I have earned hers! Even through the hardest and saddest time of my life, she has found a way to make it better. She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn’t believe possible!”

Cain ended the dedication with a loving reminder to his little girl. “The truth is, I don’t know what I will do without you,” he wrote. “But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve! You are in my arms, my thoughts, my prayers and my heart everyday my princess. YOU’RE MY HERO! DADDY LOVES YOU!”