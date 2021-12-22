Baby on board! The Challenge stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are expecting their first child together.

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️,” Williams, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!”

The pregnant star, who met Garrett, 36, on The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018, shared a series of photos of her growing baby bump on Wednesday. The couple, who posed in matching holiday pajamas for their announcement also shared a sonogram photo while standing in front of their Christmas tree.

“Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021 🎄,” she added.

Garrett shared his own message via social media, revealing that their baby is due in June 2022.

“Our greatest gift,” he wrote alongside a photo of the twosome holding a festive Santa-printed onesie in celebration of the pregnancy news. “Thank you, God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy 🙌🏽🖤.”

The duo have dated on and off since competing on The Challenge together in 2018. They rekindled their romance in August 2019 and one year later announced their move to Texas as a unit.

“It’s official, we’re moving to Houston ✈️ ! We just signed our lease to move into our new place in 2 weeks,” Williams wrote via Instagram in November 2020 alongside a snap of the duo in matching Houston jerseys. “I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us.”

The Are You the One? alum continued: “I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰 ❤️ . 🥂 to us and our new life.”

The barber shared a similar message at the time, writing, “Babe we did it 🙌🏽 It’s official we’re moving to Houston 👫🏽 It’s so crazy. … I guess when you find love, anything is possible.”

The Real World: Las Vegas alum added, “You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you. 🥂 to our journey #BlackLove 🖤.”