Wes Bergmann and his wife, Amanda Hornick, are officially first-time parents after welcoming baby No. 1.

“Well, well, well – my name is Lucy Jean! DOB: 9/28 Weight: 7lb 11oz Height: 50th percentile IQ: 99th percentile,” Bergmann, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 29, alongside a photo of himself and Hornick, 37, cradling their newborn. “All my girls are healthy and I’m beaming 😁.”

The Challenge star and the yoga instructor announced in April 2023 that they were expecting their first child. “Baby Bergmann, coming this September,” the couple captioned Instagram pictures of themselves posing alongside sonogram photos. “We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves. We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius.”

The pair continued: “While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love and strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves. Dare we say, future Challenge champion?”

Shortly after sharing their pregnancy news, Hornick posted a video of Bergmann’s sweetest moments with their dog, Penny. “‘What excites you most about having a baby?’” she wrote. “Getting to watch this man become a father. I am the luckiest.”

Hornick documented her pregnancy on social media, sharing earlier this month how prepared she felt for her first child’s arrival. “‘Ready’ when you are, Baby B,” she captioned a series of baby bump photos. “Whenever people ask me if I’m ‘ready’ these days, I have the most conflicted response. I don’t know if you can ever be completely ‘ready’ for what’s to come, and there’s always more that COULD be done. But I remind myself that what my baby needs is us, a roof over its head, a place to sleep, the basics … and anything else can be delivered same day Prime or from someone who wants to help.”

Hornick added that she was “leaning into letting it all be enough, asking for help, resting and soaking up these moments before our lives change forever (in the best possible way).”

Bergmann and Hornick tied the knot in June 2018, two years after he proposed at a Kansas City Royals game. “My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” he told MTV News at the time. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

Bergmann has won The Challenge three times, most recently in 2022. He joked at the time about using his $250,000 prize to splurge on something for himself.

“I know everyone’s playing for all sorts of different reasons, but, like, hasn’t everyone always wanted a Lamborghini?” he told E! News, adding that he spent “tens of thousands of dollars” from the cash prize to fly his Challenge costars to his Kansas City hometown for an unofficial reunion. “I feel like it’s actually more responsible to buy a Lamborghini than it would be to support my family.”