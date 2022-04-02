An All American baby! Sammie Cimarelli gave birth to her and partner Spencer Moore II’s first baby.

“Heaven sent,” the pair captioned a photo of their newborn’s tiny feet on Friday, April 1. They each shared identical posts via their respective Instagram pages.

The Circle alum, 27, revealed her pregnancy news in January, writing via Instagram: “2022. Everything I wanted.”

The Florida native’s baby bump debut came one month after she wished the 24-year-old All American star a happy birthday in a touching Instagram tribute.

“Hbd to the person who has shown me more than I could have ever asked for,” Cimarelli wrote via Instagram after “another year around the sun” in December 2021. “The happiest, loving, caring, most thoughtful human I’ve ever met. You light up every single room you walk into. Thank you for sharing space with me.”

The actor shared a similarly sweet message for the former Netflix personality when she turned 27 three months prior.

“Happy Birthday @sammiee aka the most beautiful girl I think I’ve ever had a chance to share space with,” the Missouri native captioned an Instagram post in September 2021. “Words cannot describe how much you mean to me. How much I care about you. How much I love you because I really do. You are my person. My biggest fan, greatest supporter and lifelong partner. Our story is just beginning, but I cannot wait to fill in all of the blanks with you. I love you with all of me, enjoy your day, and I will see you soon.”

After sharing their baby news with their Instagram followers, Cimarelli gave a closer look at her pregnancy journey, from her positive test and her ultrasound appointment to her budding belly’s progress and her baby’s kicks.

“Watching my body change has probably been the scariest/happiest/most emotional roller coaster of it all; it’s been a fun ride,” the then-expectant star captioned January Instagram footage. Her boyfriend commented with a heart-eye emoji.

While the Cabrini University grad kept her pregnancy under wraps for many months, she was not opposed to wearing her “belly out” in an unbuttoned cardigan and a black bikini, among other outfit choices, once she made her announcement.

The mom-to-be wrote via Instagram in January: “Whoever said mommas can’t … should shuttt itttt. No matter how many side eyes I get, this belly is not being hidden. I’m creating lifeeee. Let me live!”

