Party of three! The Ultimatum‘s Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger announced the arrival of their baby girl on Thursday, May 5.

“Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow,” Ballatori shared via her Instagram Story at the time. “We’ve been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift.”

The Netflix alums exclusively told Us Weekly about their pregnancy news in March, noting at the time that the Los Angeles native, 25, was 35 weeks along.

“I’m having a girl,” she gushed. “I am ready to have my girl. Just the past couple weeks, I’m like, ‘Get this baby out of me,’ but I love being pregnant. I mean, it’s been such a blessing.”

Her husband, also 25, chimed in, “Honestly, through it all, she’s done a great job of handling everything.”

Ballatori went on to tell Us that the milestone was “all part of the plan,” explaining that Kissinger “asked for” a baby and she “was open to it.”

She added, “We just kind of said, ‘What the heck? We’ll see what happens.’ … I’m worried [to become a mom]. I’m nervous about just the whole change of my life, how every second’s going to be about this baby and something else instead of me and Colby. But I can’t wait to take it on.”

The then-expectant star subsequently announced her pregnancy via Instagram, gushing, “SPOILER ALERT. Here’s to my husband — thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift. I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. THREE MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!”

The couple got engaged during the reality dating show’s April finale, tying the knot only moments later.

“Once I knew I was committed in [the] engagement, I knew I was ready for the next big thing, which was marriage and, like, wasting another beat when you got it right there on the biggest stage? Why not take advantage of the opportunity?” the groom told Us. “And I figure since she said yes to the engagement, why not say yes to the marriage.”

Ballatori clarified that she “never wanted a big wedding anyways,” explaining, “I knew that going into it, if I was going to say yes to the proposal, I’ve got to be ready to fully give it all. I think you saw I was kind of, like, ‘What the heck? Let’s do it.’”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential