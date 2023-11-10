Game of Thrones alum Thor Björnsson’s wife, Kelsey Henson, has suffered a delayed miscarriage.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the birth of our daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir born Nov 8th at 21 1/2 weeks gestation,” Henson, 33, wrote in a Friday, November 10, Instagram post, which Björnsson, 34, also shared. “After a noticeable decrease in movement we found out her heart had stopped beating. Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter.”

Henson continued: “She is absolutely beautiful, with blonde lashes and brows and a little smile for mom and dad. The love we feel for her is overwhelming. The grief we feel will be with us forever but so will the love.”

Björnsson — best known for his role as Gregor Clegane (a.k.a. “The Mountain”) on Game of Thrones — married Henson in 2018. They announced in October that they were expecting their second baby together. Björnsson and Henson are already parents to 3-year-old son Stormer. Björnsson also shares eldest daughter Theresa with ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann.

“All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us but I know I will be with her again,” Henson noted on Friday. “Her spirit lives on through us and her siblings. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as we grieve this unbearable loss.”

Prior to Henson’s pregnancy with Grace, the married couple dealt with infertility.

“We have been trying to be pregnant again for the past three years,” Björnsson said in an October YouTube video. “We had some difficulties conceiving Stormer.”

Henson added that it took her nearly two years to get pregnant after she went off birth control. “When you are wanting to fall pregnant, it feels like a lifetime,” she said. “And every time you’re waiting in the month to see if you’re pregnant and peeing on pregnancy tests and ovulation tests, it [does] feel like a lifetime.”

Björnsson and Henson underwent multiple failed IVF cycles before conceiving Stormer naturally. Nearly three years after their son’s 2020 birth, they decided to expand their family.

“We tried, nothing happening [and] we tried another IVF,” Björnsson recalled in the social media video, noting that they only had one viable embryo after an egg retrieval.

Henson underwent an embryo transfer one month later in June, which was successful. “Kelsey, my beautiful wife, is currently 18 weeks pregnant and [we] could not be more blessed,” the Icelandic actor concluded the video at the time. “You could not be more happy.”