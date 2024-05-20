Tina Knowles holds one title near and dear to her heart: grandmother.

“It’s the best,” Knowles, 70, said during a Monday, May 20, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I mean with grandkids you don’t have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents [crazy].”

Knowles gushed that her grandkids — including daughter Beyoncé’s three kids, Blue Ivy, 12, and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir as well as Solange’s son Daniel Julez, 19, — are “all super creative.”

When cohost Hoda Kotb asked whether they’re keeping an eye on her grandkids’ talents, Tina replied, “We’re watching, but they still have a lot of time.”

“They’re all super great artists, visual artists, and very smart so, we don’t know what’s going to happen. Whatever they want to do we just want to support that,” Tina said, adding “I just love them to death.”

Tina also opened up about the lessons she taught daughters Beyoncé, 42, and Solange, 37.

“Just for them I think the first thing [I taught them] was to be a good person, no matter what you choose to do in life. It sounds like a cliché, but it’s very true,” she said. “Just lessons I instilled in them, you gotta work hard if you want good results, there are no shortcuts, but to treat people the way you want to be treated.”

Tina noted that she’s “most proud” that her girls — including Kelly Rowland, who lived with their family growing up — “are all just wonderful human beings first.”

Tina previously revealed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins are finding their own passions.

“Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator,” Tina told E! News earlier this month. “How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion.”

Tina noted that Sir, on the other hand, is “not into the fashion stuff as much.” She added, “[He’s] very quiet and very, very smart and does all of the numbers stuff.”

Rumi has already dabbled in the creative space, becoming the youngest female in history to make an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 after being featured on Beyoncé’s song “Protector.” (Rumi beat her oldest sister, who appeared on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” alongside SAINt JHN and Wizkid at the age of 7.)

Aside from music, Blue also took the stage during Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour as a dancer. She’s set to join her mom in the upcoming Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, as the voice of Kiara. (Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala.)

Daniel Julez, for his part, walked across a different stage and made his runway debut at the Luar fall/winter 2024 show in February during New York Fashion Week. Beyoncé and Tina showed their support by sitting next to each other as they watched him on the catwalk. (Solange, who shares Julez with ex-husband Daniel Smith, also attended the show.)