Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter Chloe opened up about her family life while her parents are in prison.

During a candid conversation on the Tuesday, July 23, episode of the “Unlocked” podcast, Savannah Chrisley asked how it makes Chloe, 11, feel when she goes to visit Todd, 55, and Chrisley, 51.

“Good. Some people don’t get to visit their parents sometimes,” Chloe replied, adding that she only feels “happy” when she sees her parents and doesn’t experience other emotions.

When Julie comes home from prison, Savannah, 26, shared that they will all “live together.” She added, “So it’s just going to kind of be like we’re all back together again when that happens, because it’s happening.”

Related: Chrisley Family’s Quotes About Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence A close-knit group. The Chrisley family is standing by Todd and Julie Chrisley as the pair prepare to head to prison after receiving their sentences in their fraud case. On November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison with Todd, 53, serving 12 years and Julie, 49, […]

Back in 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion charges and were found guilty in June 2022 of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. Todd and Julie have since been ordered to serve 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively. (Us Weekly previously confirmed that Todd’s sentence was reduced to 10 years, and Julie’s sentence has been reduced by 14 months.)

Amid Todd and Julie’s legal woes, Savannah has taken over custody of Chloe and her brother Grayson, 18. (Todd and Julie are also parents to kids Lindsie, 34, Kyle, 32, and Chase, 28.)

Savannah noted that people “come at me all the time” about Chloe — which her sister shut down. “If she’s not my sister then why am I living with her?” Chloe replied, adding that she’s happy about her new living accommodations.

Savannah added that they are “ready” for Todd and Julie to come home, but they’re “doing good.”

Related: Get to Know the Chrisley Family Putting it all out there. Through the years, Todd Chrisley and his family have offered a glimpse at their close connection amid many ups and downs. Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014, introduced viewers to Todd’s one-of-a-kind family. At the time, the Georgia native candidly addressed his issues with daughter Lindsie Chrisley following her […]

“Our relationship is really interesting because I have to be, like, a parent to you but I’m also your sister,” Savannah said, to which Chloe replied, “We fight with each other a lot. That’s the point of being siblings, you have to fight with them sometimes.”

Three years before Todd and Julie were indicted, they were granted full custody of son Kyle and Angela Johnson’s daughter, Chloe.

While reminiscing on the day that she was officially adopted by Todd and Julie, Chloe called it “the best day ever.”

“You chose for your mom to be Julie and for your dad to be Todd, and why is that?” Savannah asked, to which Chloe replied, “Because they’re my parents.”

Related: Chrisley Family Drama Through the Years: Legal Trouble, Feuds and More Let the cameras roll. Chrisley Knows Best is certainly not without drama, but its stars have been at the center of more controversies than a single reality show can handle. Fans met Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — when the series premiered on USA Network in March 2014. […]

When Savannah asked if Todd and Julie make her feel “loved and safe,” Chloe responded, “Yes.”

As the podcast came to a close, Chloe also had one more message for those who critique Savannah. “She does a great job, and whoever says that [she doesn’t], you’re mean,” Chloe said. “And don’t watch her podcast if you’re gonna be mean about it.”

After Chloe gave her PSA, Savannah high-fived her sibling. “That is my girl,” she said.