Super dad! Tom Welling is expecting his second child with his pregnant wife, Jessica Rose Lee.

The Smallville alum, 43, tried to sidestep comments about his upcoming arrival on the Tuesday, January 12, “Inside of You” podcast episode when host Michael Rosenbaum said the actor had “another kid on the way.”

The New York native asked, “What? I do?”

Rosenbaum, 48, called Welling a “lying bastard,” adding, “You do! You have another one coming!”

The Lucifer alum did not mention the child’s sex or due date in the interview, and he and Lee, 33, have yet to address their pregnancy news on social media.

The couple became parents in January 2019 when their son, Thomson, now 2, arrived. “Pure love,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her infant at the time.

The little one arrived two months after Lee debuted her baby bump, calling the Cheaper by the Dozen star her “future husband and papa” in the social media upload’s caption at the time.

She went on to tell Us Weekly at the time: “We are over the moon filled with joy [and] love and so excited.”

The pair celebrated Thomson’s 2nd birthday on January 5 with a “barn party.” He is a “full moon horse lover,” Lee wrote via Instagram, adding, “Raising Sweet T amongst Mother Nature and her precious gifts instills lessons and meanings to life unspoken. This is my wish for all of Earth’s children – The chance for Mother Nature to be the teacher.”

The toddler is “a good, cute, funny kid,” Welling told Rosenbaum on Tuesday. “He makes me laugh all the time.”

Thomson’s parents tied the knot in December 2019 after five years together at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in San Ynez, California. Welling was previously wed to model Jamie White from 2002 to 2015.

The Judging Amy alum celebrated his and Lee’s first anniversary in December 2020 with a throwback photo from their nuptials. “SO LUCKY,” Welling captioned the black-and-white shot.

While hanging at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been loving life with their son, a “mon petit artíste.” Lee wrote via Instagram in March 2020: “I love how isolating is bringing out the artistic side in so many of us & our babies. Take this time to heal and be in peace with your loved ones.”