Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago is pregnant with her and fiancé Jesse Sullivan’s first baby together.

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win,” Farago, 31, shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 31. “I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!”

The former reality star posted a collage of photos featuring herself and Sullivan, along with several positive pregnancy tests. In one pic, Farago and Sullivan are nearly sharing a kiss.

“AHH IM PREGNANT!😭💫,” Farago concluded her post.

@jessesulli We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨ ♬ To Our Daughter (Lullaby) – My Best Friend Jacob

Sullivan shared the baby news via his TikTok, with a video that chronicled the highs and lows of their experience with IVF. (Sullivan is already a parent to daughter Arlo.)

“We’re pregnant! It’s been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [International Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration,” Sullivan wrote alongside the video. “I’m so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

Farago rose to fame following her appearance on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in 2020, where she met ex Harry Jowsey. She went on to appear on Netflix’s Perfect Match in 2023, leaving fans confused about the timeline of her and Sullivan’s romance.

“Me explaining how I’m in a dating show that came out today and I was single during filming, and that some shows take over a year to be edited and air,” Farago shared in a February 2023 TikTok video, clarifying her connection with Sullivan. “Yes, I’m in a happy relationship now, but no we weren’t together during filming, yes we’ve been together for a long time and are very happy and in love.”

Farago and Sullivan announced their engagement in May 2023 and have been open about their plans to expand their family ever since.

Related: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Couples: Who’s Still Together? For love and money! Too Hot to Handle has generated several successful couples, despite its forbidden-romance premise. The Netflix reality show debuted in April 2020. The series centers around people who are typically involved in meaningless flings and struggle to form long-term relationships. In an effort to win $100,000, contestants living in a house together […]

“We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding,” Farago told E! News at the People’s Choice Awards in February. “So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after.”

Farago went on to say that she feels so “blessed” to be in a happy relationship.

“I have the most perfect person, I just got so lucky,” she added. “I think trans guys are the best and I just couldn’t picture my life any different.”