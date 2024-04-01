Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity Moms

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Alum Francesca Farago Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Baby With Fiance Jesse Sullivan

By
Francesca FaragoAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago is pregnant with her and fiancé Jesse Sullivan’s first baby together.

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win,” Farago, 31, shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 31. “I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!”

The former reality star posted a collage of photos featuring herself and Sullivan, along with several positive pregnancy tests. In one pic, Farago and Sullivan are nearly sharing a kiss.

“AHH IM PREGNANT!😭💫,” Farago concluded her post.

@jessesulli

We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨

♬ To Our Daughter (Lullaby) – My Best Friend Jacob

Sullivan shared the baby news via his TikTok, with a video that chronicled the highs and lows of their experience with IVF. (Sullivan is already a parent to daughter Arlo.)

“We’re pregnant! It’s been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [International Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration,” Sullivan wrote alongside the video. “I’m so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day.”

Farago rose to fame following her appearance on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in 2020, where she met ex Harry Jowsey. She went on to appear on Netflix’s Perfect Match in 2023, leaving fans confused about the timeline of her and Sullivan’s romance.

Too Hot to Handle Alum Francesca Farago Pregnant Expecting 1st Baby With Fiance Jesse Sullivan
Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show

“Me explaining how I’m in a dating show that came out today and I was single during filming, and that some shows take over a year to be edited and air,” Farago shared in a February 2023 TikTok video, clarifying her connection with Sullivan. “Yes, I’m in a happy relationship now, but no we weren’t together during filming, yes we’ve been together for a long time and are very happy and in love.”

Farago and Sullivan announced their engagement in May 2023 and have been open about their plans to expand their family ever since.

“We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding,” Farago told E! News at the People’s Choice Awards in February. “So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after.”

Farago went on to say that she feels so “blessed” to be in a happy relationship.

“I have the most perfect person, I just got so lucky,” she added. “I think trans guys are the best and I just couldn’t picture my life any different.”

Francesca Farago

