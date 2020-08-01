And baby makes four! Ashley Hinshaw has given birth to her and husband Topher Grace’s second child, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The True Blood alum, 31, made her baby bump debut in January, telling Us exclusively how ”nervous” and “excited” she was for baby No. 2.

“When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing but you’re not really sure it worked. #pregnant,” the actress went on to write via Instagram.

Grace, 42, added with a post of his own: “#heaven2020.”

Later that same month, the pregnant star gave a closer look at her budding belly in a tight red dress. “Does this baby make me look fat??” she captioned an Instagram selfie at the time.

The couple previously welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Mabel, in 2017, and the actor told Us he was looking forward to even “less” sleep as a father of two.

The That ‘70s Show alum’s date nights with Hinshaw have changed drastically since they became parents — they’re now all about “wine and Netflix.”

Hinshaw told Us in January 2019: “We try to get some sleep when we have a babysitter, so we go to bed at 9. It’s fun stuff at the Grace household. Very exciting stuff.”

Grace chimed in, “[Parenthood is] amazing, but awful, but amazing.”

The pair started dating in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in Montecito, California.

“It’s crazy!” the Indiana native told Us exclusively of marriage following their May 2016 nuptials. “I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be. Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”

Hinshaw added, “It’s weird! I have to be honest, I haven’t been called Mrs. very many times, so I’m still getting used to it. When someone says, ‘Mrs. Grace,’ I look around for his mother.”

With reporting by Brody Brown