Tori Roloff Feels ‘More Confident’ Getting Back in Shape 10 Months Postpartum

Happy and healthy! Although Tori Roloff has never been “one to go to the gym,” she’s changed her tune during her postpartum weight loss journey.

“I’ve never ever done that in my life,” the Little People, Big World star, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, while promoting the TLC show. “This is the first time I’ve found a place that I feel like holds me accountable, and it’s been good. I just feel stronger, and I feel more confident.”

Her husband, Zach Roloff, agreed, “I’ve told her she walks around more confidently and speaks more confidently about herself. So it’s been good.”

The couple welcomed their son, Jackson, and their daughter, Lilah, in May 2017 and November 2019, respectively. Less than one month after giving birth to her baby girl, Tori wrote via Instagram that she was “trying to really hard to love” her postpartum body.

“It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” the reality star wrote in December 2019. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

In March, Tori documented one of her workouts. “[I’m] trying to get my postpartum bod back,” she said in an Instagram video at the time.

While sharing her story via social media, the TLC personality hasn’t been afraid to clap back at criticism. When an Instagram troll called her “fat” and “unhealthy” in November 2019, Tori could “not believe” what she was reading.

“I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi