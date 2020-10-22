Tori Roloff Explains Why She’s ‘Struggling’ With Mom ‘Guilt’ Amid Pandemic

Nothing to hide. Tori Roloff shared the hardships her family is facing amid the coronavirus pandemic to feel less “alone.”

The Little People, Big World star, 29, posted an Instagram selfie with her daughter, Lilah, 11 months, on Tuesday, October 21, writing, “I KNOW I’m not the only one struggling. I KNOW I’m in a very privileged position. I KNOW I am being selfish. I KNOW people see and believe different that I do. But oh, my dern [sic]. I’ve been struggling to accept my world right now. I’ve been struggling coming to terms with how long this mess has gone on and how I still see no light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve been struggling with the guilt I feel for my kids — especially Lilah.”

The reality star, who also shares her son, Jackson, 3, with husband Zach Roloff, added that “some pretty rough stuff hit [their] house the last months.”

Tori explained, “I struggle with having to attend doctors or medical appointments alone. Without my teammate by my side. I struggle sharing my life when sometimes it doesn’t feel authentic because our world is so upside down and backwards right now. I’m sharing this only in hopes that someone reads it and doesn’t feel alone. We’re not alone. I get that. I thank the Lord every single day that my family is here and healthy.”

She and her husband, 30, tied the knot in July 2015. When it comes to expanding their family, the TLC personalities exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that they aren’t on the same page.

“I want to, like, get it going,” Zach told Us. “I don’t want to be, like, 45 and still [having kids].”

Tori chimed in at the time: “If he could birth them, then I would be like, ‘Go for it.’ I’m a little bit more like, ‘Let’s just enjoy what we have for a minute.’”

She added that after her November 2019 C-section, she was “nervous” to conceive again, explaining, “I want to have the option to have four kids. I don’t ever want it to be really hard for me … so I think giving my body as much time to recover as possible could help that.”