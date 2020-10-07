Tori Roloff Wishes Mom-Shamers Would Stop Questioning Her Kids Health

While Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are “not perfect parents,” the reality stars want mom-shamers to know that their two kids “are happy and healthy.”

Tori, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, that she and her husband, 30, try to do the “right thing” for Jackson, 3, and Lilah, 10 months — although their Instagram followers may not always agree. “That’s just how it goes,” she told Us.

The Little People, Big World stars are most bothered when they receive critical comments about their little ones’ health.

“When people pick apart our kids’ medical diagnoses, that’s the thing for me,” Tori explained to Us. “I’m like, ‘You have to know that we are taking care of it.’ I think when that gets brought into question, I have no patience for it just because Zach and I are very on top of it. We’re very involved in it.”

The reality stars welcomed their son in May 2017 and have been open about his dwarfism. “Thank the Lord, Jackson hasn’t really had any significant [health struggles],” Zach exclusively told Us in May 2019. “He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism. There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell.”

Two years later, the TLC personalities revealed that Lilah had received the same diagnosis. “Everything’s working out and everything is good,” Tori told Us in April. “When you are becoming a parent to a child that has any sort of disability or any sort of thing, it can be really scary. I think that I’m proud to have shared that moment with [viewers].”

Although Tori thinks that most people comment on her and Zach’s kids’ health “from a place of love,” the couple also encounter social media trolls.

“They feel like they know us and they watched the show for so long that they do feel invested,” Zach explained to Us on Tuesday. “Then they do feel like they can just give advice.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

