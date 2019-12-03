



Mini football fans! Tori Roloff posted pictures of a sweet moment between her 2-year-old son, Jackson, and 2-week-old daughter, Lilah.

“Just raising them right,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned the Monday, December 2, Instagram upload.

In the slideshow of sibling shots, Jackson wore a Seattle Seahawks jersey, while his little sister rocked a football onesie and matching tutu. She went on to share comparison shots on her Instagram Story of her eldest in a similar outfit back in his infant days.

The Oregon native and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed Lilah on November 19, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The pair, who wed in 2015, have been adjusting to life as a family of four. Tori detailed their difficult trip to pick out a Christmas tree on Sunday, December 1, with an honest Instagram caption.

“BARELY survived,” the reality star wrote alongside a trio of outdoor photos. “Did not dress for snow or rain. Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away. Really the only one who held it together was lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

Us broke the news in May that she and Zach, 29, were adding another baby to their brood. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the TLC personalities told Us at the time. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Although they’re busy with two little ones, the couple are planning to expand their family in the future. “We have plans,” Zach told Us exclusively in April. “We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”