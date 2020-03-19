Saying sorry. Tori Spelling apologized for a photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, amid their coronavirus self-quarantine.

“I posted a Story the other day that upset many of you,” the actress, 46, wrote on her Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story. “I’m truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8.”

In the referenced photo, the little one wore a green bandanna and Cheetos on her fingers. “Days kept inside we have to get creative,” the BH90210 star wrote at the time. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!”

When the social media upload sparked racism accusations, the Spelling It Like It Is author explained, “We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top, fun and amazing character from Martin.”

The California native, who also shares Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3, with her husband, Dean McDermott, went on to write, “She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry.”

Spelling has been documenting her family’s social distancing on Instagram after her brood’s schools closed and they all got sick. “It’s raining, the stores are out of toilet paper and we have 7 butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found,” she said on her Instagram Story last week.

She later posted a selfie with a roll writing, “My husband is a rock star. He found TP. Miracles do happen.”

Spelling and McDermott, 53, juggle their five kids with “individual activities,” the Stori Telling author told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019. “With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” she told Us at the time. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you sometimes.’”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum described those difficult conversations with her eldest, telling Us, “I’m like, ‘Do you like having brothers and sisters?’ and he’s like, ‘Sometimes.’ I know its hard, but I always tell them, ‘You will look back and be like, “Oh, my God, that was such a great experience.”’”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.