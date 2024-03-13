Tori Spelling has five children, but her eldest son, Liam, stole her heart the moment he was born.

“Happy 17th birthday to the first love of my life to grow inside me,” Spelling, 50, gushed via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13. “I love you @liammcdermott.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum celebrated Liam’s special day by bringing him breakfast in bed.

“We like traditions so every year red velvet pancakes and updated this year to a side of thin mint cookie pancakes … why not,” Spelling captioned a social media snap of the breakfast spread, which also included bacon and syrup on the side.

Liam is the eldest of Spelling and estranged husband Dean McDermott’s kids. The pair also share daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, and sons Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

While Spelling kept up with her pancake tradition for Liam, it’s the first year she’s toasted his birthday solo since separating from McDermott, 57, last year.

McDermott announced the pair’s split in June 2023 in a since-deleted Instagram post. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, didn’t plan to divorce despite the drama.

Five months later, McDermott publicly addressed the couple’s separation, telling the Daily Mail that his issues with alcohol were a big part of the breakup.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he said in November 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

McDermott explained that he hit a breaking point in June 2023, which is when Spelling encouraged him to get help. He checked into rehab that month and later moved to a sober living facility.

Throughout his rehab journey, McDermott stayed away from his and Spelling’s five children.

“Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2023, noting that the actress “tried” to make her marriage work and that both she and McDermott “just want each other to be happy.”

The exes have seemingly gotten to a better place as they were seen together earlier this month at a party at Dave & Busters in Los Angeles. McDermott’s girlfriend, Lily Calo, was also at the March 6 bash, but Spelling’s boyfriend, Ryan Cramer, didn’t appear to be at the event.

The party may have been for Spelling and McDermott’s youngest son, Beau, who turned 7 on March 2.

“Beau is my greatest teacher on this journey. Every day I am surprised and impressed … things that those that understand me know are hard to do,” Spelling captioned an Instagram tribute to her baby boy earlier this month. “He makes me laugh and learn and love hard thru it all. He is one of the best parts of me. And, one of the greatest loves of my life.”

McDermott also honored Beau on his special day, writing via Instagram, “I can’t believe this guy just turned 7!!!! My little Prince is becoming a King!! Happy Birthday Bo Bo Bear!!🎂.”