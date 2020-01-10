Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s 11-year-old daughter, Stella, is rocking a pink cast following an injury.

“@stellamcdermott has a broken ankle again,” the BH90210 alum, 46, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 9.

In the social media upload, the preteen had a white Fila tennis shoe on her right foot and a pink cast on the other, all the way up to her knee. Stella chose the same color when she fractured her ankle in 2013.

Spelling and McDermott, 53, welcomed Stella in 2008. She joined her older brother, Liam, now 12, and became a big sister when Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, arrived.

The actress tries “to do individual things” with all five of her kids, but often has to “include the [whole] family” in activities, she told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Spelling It Like It Is author explained to Us in December. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you sometimes.’ … I’m like, ‘Do you like having brothers and sisters?’ and he’s like, ‘Sometimes.’ I know its hard, but I always tell them you will look back and be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was such a great experience.’”

In addition to balancing the members of her brood with each other, the California native also struggles to make time for her family with such a successful career.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum lives in “a perpetual state of mom guilt,” she told Us exclusively in September. “It should be tattooed across my forehead. It’s really bad.”

Spelling gets “hands-on” help from McDermott, she gushed at the time. “This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” the Masked Singer alum told Us of the “Daddy Issues” podcast host. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’ When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”