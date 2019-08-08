



Full circle! Tori Spelling and the other cast members of BH90210 brought their children on set of the Fox show — and told Us Weekly exclusively about an “amazing moment” when the little ones bonded.

“All our kids would take pictures with each other and get to know each other at the Peach Pit and be like, ‘Oh, let’s take a picture together, our parents have worked together forever and been friends forever,’” the Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood alum, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at the TV Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, August 7. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, look at all these creatures we created.’ It’s beautiful. I want one picture of all of them together.”

Her costar Jennie Garth went on to tell Us that there are “19 or 20 kids between the whole original cast.” The Dancing With the Stars alum, 47, said, “It’s a lot of kids, like a whole football team.”

Last month, the Spelling It Like It Is author posed for a sweet pic with her on-set brood. “Proud set mom!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned her July Instagram Story pic. “These are the amazing kiddo’s that play ‘Tori’s’ children in @bh90210. Kate, Beckham, Sebastian, Bailey, Georgia, Everly, Cruz.”

In real life, the Los Angeles native and her husband, Dean McDermott, share Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

While Spelling is open to expanding their family, she admitted on a June episode of her husband’s “Daddy Issues” podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris that McDermott, 52, is done. “Literally, his skin crawls when people ask [if we want more],” she admitted. “It’s a lot.”

This came four months after the former Chopped Canada host told Us exclusively, “We’re happy with our big brood, and they love on each other so much. It’s so great we have the enjoyment of every age. We have so many kids that we have now to enjoy, but I look at [Spelling], and she has this gleam in her eyes, like, ‘I can do more.’”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

