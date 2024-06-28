Nearly seven years after Tori Spelling last gave birth, she is still holding onto her kids’ placentas.

“I will comment on the last thing [that people] would think I have in my freezer though, and that would be my placenta,” Spelling, 51, said during the Friday, June 28, episode of her“Misspelling” podcast. “Unsure which child. There’s two in there, so unless I have the biggest placenta in the world, there’s two vats in there.”

Spelling pointed out that freezing the placenta is “normal” because there are all sorts of “fancy stuff [new moms are] supposed to do” after giving birth.

“They say it’s good luck to eat it or it’s good luck to bury it or it’s good luck to have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills,” Spelling, who shares five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott, said. “I’m just too lazy to send it out. It’s a thing.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Family Album Through the Years Look through Tori Spelling’s life in photos, from being Aaron Spelling’s daughter to starting her very own family — see the pics

She continued, “It’s supposed to be good for your body and they take it out of your body and it’s good to put it back into your body.”

Spelling stressed that she wasn’t sure which of her kids’ placentas — she shares Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with McDermott — is still in the fridge while a “couple got lost” with the family’s frequent moves. (Spelling and her kids recently moved amid her 2023 separation from McDermott, 57, due to financial issues.) She is sure the placenta from her most recent pregnancy with Beau is at her best friend’s house.

“I’m really sorry to my best friend Jess because [Beau’s] is still in her freezer. And, you want to talk good friends,” Spelling said. “She came to the hospital obviously the day Beau was born. She’s come to the hospital every birth … But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home.”

Related: Mandy Moore and More Celebrity Moms Eating Their Placentas More and more celeb moms are eating their placentas after their pregnancies — click through the gallery to see how they consumed them!

Spelling’s friend’s patience, however, isn’t infinite. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that Jess has repeatedly asked Spelling to retrieve Beau’s placenta at her earlier convenience.

“I feel like she has asked me a few times over the last seven years to take that back, and I say, ‘Yep, next time I’m there, and then I don’t,’” Spelling said on Friday. “I don’t take it back, but I’m going to. I’m going to one day.”