Flying solo at school! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff reflect on their 4-year-old son Jackson’s first day of preschool in Us Weekly’s exclusive Little People, Big World clip.

“This week has been a huge milestone for Jackson,” Tori, 30, says in a confessional from the TLC show’s Tuesday, July 20, episode. “He started preschool, and he loves it. A couple months ago, we visited the school and ever since then, he was like, ‘When do I get to go?’”

Her husband, 31, chimes in, “Tori took a photo of him on the first day standing on the porch and holding a sign, and the smile on his face encompasses how he felt.”

The little one had “a great day,” Tori gushes, noting that there was a “bathroom situation” that did stress the Oregon natives out.

“He couldn’t reach the toilet,” Tori, who is also the mother of daughter Lilah, 20 months, explains. “One of the things that we didn’t address before we got there was if he was able to use the restroom on his own or not. I think we all kind of panicked in the bathroom like, ‘Oh, my gosh, their stools are too tall and not safe for him to stand.’”

It “didn’t click” for the reality stars to ask ahead of time, Zach adds. He calls his dad, Matt Roloff, and asks the Against Tall Odds author, 59, for a special stool for Jackson.

“My dad’s already made two stools for us at home,” Zach says. “Whatever stool Jackson needs, I’m sure my dad can build it.”

Sure enough, when Jackson sweetly asks his grandpa on the phone for a “big stool,” Matt replies, “Oh, my goodness gracious, you need a little DHS stool? Well, we can get you set up with one of those stools, you know that. Just come get it. Jackson, I’m very, very proud of you going to school.”

Despite Tori and Zach’s stress, the toddler was all smiles telling his parents about school. “I was running, and I did this,” the little one recalls, breathing hard. “And going in the classroom, I put paint in some water, and it spilled all on the table.”

The TLC personalities first documented Jackson’s first day of preschool in February. “It’s fine. I’m fine,” Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. “He’s been asking for so long to go to school and he finally got to go today! My mama heart was bursting with pride watching him march in like he owned the place. He gave me a big hug and kiss before I left and said, ‘Peace, Mom.’ I love this kid so stinking much!!”