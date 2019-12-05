



Learning the ropes! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff enjoyed a festive activity with their 2-year-old son, Jackson, and 2-week-old daughter, Lilah.

“Successful zoo light outing with my people,” Tori, 28, captioned a family photo on her Wednesday, December 3, Instagram Story.

The sweet shot came three days after the Little People, Big World stars struggled to pick out a Christmas tree with their toddler and newborn. “BARELY survived,” Tori wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 1. “Did not dress for snow or rain. Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away. Really the only one who held it together was Lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

She and Zach, 29, welcomed Lilah to the family on November 19, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “She has been the perfect addition to our family.”

Since then, the reality stars have been loving life with their daughter. “How are you two weeks old already Lilah Ray?!” Tori wrote alongside photos of the infant on Tuesday, December 3. “You have been such a joy. It’s like our family always had a place for you. These two weeks have gone way to fast and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you.”

The Oregon native went on to write, “We have felt so much love for our baby girl. Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J.”

On her Instagram Story that same day, Tori posted sweet footage of Jackson giving his sister a kiss on the head. “Aw, so nice,” she gushed from behind the camera.

The TLC personalities wed in 2015 and welcomed their baby boy two years later. “Mom and Dad are so in love with you already,” Tori wrote on Instagram at the time.