Torrey DeVitto’s stunning maternity photos, shot at a lake beach near her farm in Michigan, put the actress’ pregnancy glow on full display.

“It is definitely the most incredible, amazing, miraculous experience I’ve ever gone through,” DeVitto, 40 — who announced in May that she is expecting her first child with now-husband Jared LaPine in November — told Us Weekly exclusively. “To feel her roll and swish and kick and all those things, it’s truly mind blowing. It’s something I could have never wrapped my head around without experiencing.”

After her cousin set her up with LaPine, 34, — a Kalamazoo native — in early 2023, DeVitto decided to make her Michigan farm a more permanent home, and the pair were engaged six months later. A pregnancy announcement followed, and the pair finally tied the knot on September 14, shortly after her maternity photo shoot.

“This entire year has been such a whirlwind of happiness and excitement,” DeVitto wrote on Instagram, announcing their wedding. “And now, we can’t wait for our next chapter … The chapter where two becomes three! You’re up next, baby girl!”

While the One Tree Hill and Chicago Med alum gushed to Us about the magic of pregnancy, she also wasn’t afraid to get candid about the realities of carrying a child.

“There are so many things that I just don’t think I knew,” she told Us, recounting symptoms including insomnia, swelling, nausea and acid reflux. “It’s been a very awe-inspiring, eye-opening journey.”

DeVitto added: “I saw a video where Rihanna said it best. She said something about how much of her hair fell out after she gave birth. And she said that was not on the pamphlet. So, now all the time, every symptom I get, I’m like, ‘This was not on the pamphlet.’”

Luckily, through all the cravings and surprise symptoms, she has LaPine by her side.

“He’s been so supportive,” she gushed to Us. “He’s really stepped up in all ways. He’s always giving me leg massages, foot massages, back massages. And he definitely doesn’t make me feel dramatic. … He’s very, very, very supportive, which has been so lovely.”

The filmmaker and businessman came into DeVitto’s life at just the right time. As she was approaching 40, she was at a stage in her life where she knew exactly what she wanted — and family was important to her.

“We were just always on the same page about what we wanted out of life and our morals and [everything] from the beginning, which was a huge green flag for me,” DeVitto said, adding that she knew LaPine would be a great dad based on the way he was around the animals on their farm and her niece. “He’s so wonderful with the animals. He is such an animal guy. I thought I was an animal person and he definitely takes the cake in our relationship.”

She added: “Just seeing how wonderful he is with my niece has probably been the biggest thing that I knew instantly, like, oh, this guy’s gonna be an amazing dad.”

With their wedding celebrations concluding and their baby girl’s due date approaching, DeVitto can’t wait to begin their new life as a family.

“When I’m just sitting here pregnant by myself, I picture holding her and smelling her, and I get so excited,” she told Us. “I think it’s gonna be really special implementing our own family traditions and our own ways of being, and just having that little family unit for ourselves really excites me.”