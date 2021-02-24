Travis Scott doesn’t take fatherhood lightly. The rapper opened up about raising daughter Stormi on Tuesday, February 23, calling the 3-year-old his “inspiration.”

The Grammy nominee, 28, explained to i-D magazine: “I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly. Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like … I love that.”

The Texas native, who coparents the little one with Kylie Jenner, went on to explain how “fatherhood influences” his job. “It has a huge impact,” Scott said. “It’s a major inspiration. Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast.”

He called his daughter’s generation “way different” from his, adding, “She’s way different from my younger brother and sister. Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listen to certain songs. Or she watches my concerts on YouTube and she realizes she’s there, she’s ready to see now.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper welcomed Stormi with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, in February 2018. The on-again, off-again couple are “amazing” coparents, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020.

“[They] love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” the insider said at the time. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

The makeup mogul called Stormi “smart beyond her years” in a YouTube interview that same month. “I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said.

Jenner went on to say that being a parent was “stressful,” explaining, “I read books, I follow Instagram [accounts], I’m trying to learn the best way to raise a kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to do just whatever you think is better for your child.”