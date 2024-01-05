OG Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter turned The Golden Wedding into a family affair with their two kids.

Trista, 51, and Ryan, 49, celebrated Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s live nuptials with fellow Bachelor Nation favorites on Thursday, January 4. Trista glowed in a black strapless gown, while her husband opted for a classic suit, red tie and white sneakers. The twosome were joined by son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14, who looked all grown up as they posed with their parents.

In a sweet family photo, Maxwell towered over his mom in a black suit and white tie. Blakesley wore a soft pink dress with a halter neckline and accessorized with a pair of matching shoes. She draped a cream-colored shawl around her arms.

Like Gerry and Theresa, Trista and Ryan tied the knot in a televised event. The couple exchanged vows in December 2003, marking their 20th anniversary last month.

Related: Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter's Relationship Timeline Although many Bachelor Nation couples struggled after the show and have ultimately broken up, the original Bachelorette and her husband are still going strong. Trista Sutter (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter met on night one of season 1 of The Bachelorette — and hit it off immediately. “I decided going in that I needed to […]

“They never said it would be easy but this year was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together. Big change and heartbreaking loss tested our resolve,” Ryan captioned an Instagram tribute in December 2023. “We left a community and friends and a lifestyle – a safe harbor – for a new adventure and to make a new home. We struggled and we cried. We laughed and we loved. We did it all and we did it together, like we always have.”

He continued: “You and me, hand in hand, heart to heart. It started in front of millions but today it’s just us. No wedding special, no fanfare, no red carpet. Just Love. That’s all we’ve ever needed. I love you @tristasutter Now and forever. Happy Anniversary!!! HIF ❤️.”

Trista responded with a heartfelt message of her own, writing in the comments section, “From this words of affirmation girl, thank you babe for your words and most importantly, for your love. ❤️ You are my safe harbor, my happy place, and my absolute favorite love story. Here’s to living life and taking chances. 🥂 HIF.”

Related: What Percent of 'Bachelor' Couples Who Wed on TV Are Still Together? Ahead of The Golden Wedding, eight Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 62.5 percent success rate. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry […]

Fans watched Gerry propose to Theresa during the season finale of The Golden Bachelor in November 2023. Trista played a role in Gerry’s journey, helping judge a pickleball tournament and offering some words of wisdom.

“He was struggling a little bit, just, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” she told E! News after the finale aired. “And I said, ‘You need to find the person not necessarily that you can live with — of course, you wanna find somebody that you can live with — but you need to find the person that you can’t live without.’”

Related: See Trista and Ryan Sutter's Family Album With Their Kids Sutter squad, assemble! Trista and Ryan Sutter met during the inaugural season of The Bachelorette and have since become an adorable family of four. Trista made her first Bachelor Nation appearance during season 1 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2002. After Alex Michel selected her as the runner-up, she became the first-ever Bachelorette in […]

When it came to getting married on TV, Trista hoped Gerry and Theresa could “just enjoy” the special moment together. “Weddings are stressful, and weddings on television are even more stressful,” she added. “So as long as you are focused on each other and come with intention, they’re gonna be great.”

Thursday’s ceremony was officiated by fellow Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the bride and groom exchanged their vows.

“I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the ‘I love yous’ by day and whisper them softly at night,” Gerry said. “I promise to keep you safe, I promise to make you feel comforted in difficult times, and abundantly joyful in great times. I promise in those dark, pillow talk moments when the silence deafens to share my innermost thoughts with you, and to listen to yours tenderly and carefully because we have a trust that cannot be broken.”