There she is! Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams‘ daughter made a rare Instagram appearance in the kitchen with her mom.

“This is going to be a fail, I’m pretty sure about that,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, said while cooking on her Tuesday, September 3, Instagram Story. “What do you think, Littles? It’s supposed to be olive oil, but I don’t see any oil in that tapenade.”

She went on to ask the toddler, “What kind of a fail?” When the little one babbled in response, she said, “A kitchen fail.”

The actress has only given her Instagram followers a few glimpses of her and the Suits alum’s baby girl since her arrival, including a throwback breast-feeding picture and a Boomerang of their matching checkered tennis shoes. Bellisario also showed her daughter’s hand grabbing her hair in June, writing, “Where would I even want to go?”

The Feed star prides herself on being present for her baby while still making time for herself, she admitted on a February episode of Katie Lowe’s “Katie’s Crib” podcast. “I want to be there for [my daughter] all the time, but that’s not possible,” the new mom said at the time. “I become an empty well because I’m somebody who needs to work. I love working, I love being creative, and I want her to see that.”

She added, “I find that if I don’t fill up my creativity well, even if it’s meditation or exercise or I go get coffee with my writing partners … then I return to her, and I don’t have anything to give her. If I feel good and I’m fulfilled, I want to engage with her.”

Bellisario and Adams, 38, tied the knot in 2016.