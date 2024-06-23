Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies teamed up with Below Deck Captain Jason Chambers to give their daughters a memorable day.

“When Down Under takes Universal Studios!” Shay, 39, captioned her Saturday, June 22, post via Instagram. “Thank you @unistudios for a super fun day with the fam! 🎟️.”

Alongside the message, Shay shared several sweet clips of her and Davies’ daughter, Summer Moon, enjoying the day with Chambers’ daughter, Saskia.

In one video, Summer and Saskia held hands as they walked through the park and in another, the girls posed together while the toddler held up a stuffed animal. Summer was also videotaped jumping up and down as she realized she hit the height requirement for one of the park’s rides.

Related: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Daughter Summer’s Sweetest Photos Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed their first baby together in April 2021 and have been documenting her life ever since. “My heart is SO FULL,” the Vanderpump Rules star captioned their first family photo via Instagram. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!” Shay added that […]

At the end of the clip, Summer held onto her mom’s head in a sweet embrace on the escalator.

Shay and Davies, 33 — who tied the knot in August 2021, which they followed up with a Mexico ceremony in August 2022 — welcomed Summer in April 2021. Davies is a father to son Eli and daughter Winter, who live in Australia with their mother and stepfather.

Davies exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple’s not in a rush to expand their family. “We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” Davies said in June 2023. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

He continued: “Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love. We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn.”

Related: Vanderpump Rules' Babies' Cutest Playdate Photos Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and more Vanderpump Rules stars have hosted playdates with their costars’ kids since becoming parents. Kent’s daughter, Ocean, was the first to meet Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, in April 2021. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attended the Bravo baby playdate as well, taking turns holding the newborns. Schroeder […]

Chambers, for his part, shares Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn. While Jason hasn’t found The One yet, he exclusively told Us that he hasn’t given up.

“My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change,” he told Us in September 2023. “I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully, it pops up soon.”