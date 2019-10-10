



“I live a pretty fast-paced life, and I don’t want to hold onto things that I don’t have any control over because it’s not going to serve me well,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, October 9, while promoting her Excedrin partnership. “It’s just going to affect my happiness every day. So I try not to hold onto this stuff that I really don’t have any control over.”

That being said, the reality star doesn’t have everything figured out. “I have daily stressors, I have insecurities, I have balancing challenges just as any other mom that works does in this day and age,” the Hills alum admitted. “But in terms of the miscarriage, I definitely feel closure and don’t stress about it on a daily basis anymore.”

Part of this healing came from how open the True Whit author has been about her tragedy. Not only did Port reveal the news on Instagram and discuss it in a podcast with her husband, TV producer Tim Rosenman, but she spoke to her costar Kaitlynn Carter about it on the MTV show as well.

“I feel like I’ve gone through all the different stages of emotions and talked through all of my different feelings and been able to have closure and move past it because of that,” the Los Angeles native told Us.

She and Rosenman welcomed their 2-year-old son, Sonny, in 2017. He is an “extremely, extremely patient” parent and keeps the toddler entertained when Port suffers from migraines.

“[I tell Sonny], ‘Mommy has a little like booboo on her head and she has to go rest for a second,’” the City alum explained to Us. “So [I] turn to help. Like, my husband steps in. Worst case scenario, I can turn on the TV for him or set him up with a little Play-Doh or something. He obviously doesn’t really fully understand, but you always just have to have that backup plan until the Excedrin kicks in.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

