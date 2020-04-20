Laura Prepon: Why Ben Foster and I Haven’t Announced Our Newborn Son’s Name

Under wraps! Laura Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, have chosen not to share their newborn son’s name for the time being.

“We make all those decisions as a family because we’re in the public eye,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 17, while promoting her book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood. “So whenever we do something like that, we have a conversation about it first and make sure that we’re comfortable with it.”

The Orange Is the New Black alum went on to say that since their baby boy was born in February, the coronavirus pandemic then “took over everyone’s lives,” so she and the actor, 39, haven’t had any more discussions about debuting their infant’s name. “Until we have a conversation, we know not to talk about it,” she explained.

While mum’s the word for now, the That ‘70s Show alum thinks “it’s cute that people want to know his name.”

She added, “It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so fortunate to do what we love. But part of being in the public eye is how do you negotiate keeping your privacy, how do you negotiate keeping your personal life private?”

When the couple first started their family in 2017, they waited more than a year to post a picture of their daughter, Ella, now 2.

“Visit from my little one on set while directing this episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily,” the Stash Plan author captioned the October 2018 Instagram photo of her toddler turned away from the camera.

She and the Hell or High Water star tied the knot in June 2018. The couple were friends for two decades before starting their relationship.

Prepon’s latest book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, was published on April 7. “Through the process of writing my book and talking to my mom squad and sharing all of these different viewpoints in the book for mothers of all ages, I really did learn so much about that experience I was going through [ahead of my son’s birth] and how to prepare for the next time and the fact that every situation is different from child to child,” the New Jersey native told Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi